Manipur violence: Supreme Court seeks detailed report on burnt, looted, encroached properties

The Supreme Court on Monday told the Manipur government to produce detailed information in a sealed cover about the residential and commercial properties that were either fully or partially razed or infringed upon during the ethnic violence witnessed in the state earlier this year.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar also called for an elaborate report on actions taken against persons responsible for setting fire or encroaching. The next hearing is scheduled for the plea for the week beginning January 20, 2025.

In fact, the apex court in August 2023 took a very bold step of forming a three-member committee of three former high court women judges to monitor rehabilitation efforts and compensation to the victims. In addition, the monitoring of the investigation into criminal cases that would arise out of the violence has also been assigned to the former Maharashtra police chief, Dattatray Padsalgikar.

Background of violence

The ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out on May 3, 2023, has taken its toll on over 160 victims as well as hundreds of injured. Its main cause was the "Tribal Solidarity March" against the Meitei community's appeal for a Scheduled Tribe status that took place in the hill districts. The majority in the state, this community lives predominantly in the Imphal Valley, and around them are hill-dwelling tribal communities.

Most atrocious to human sensibility are grievous displacements, damages to property, and grudges between communities where homes, businesses, and public infrastructure succumb to either being heavily damaged or destroyed. As for the thousands of families still displaced from their homes, relief and rehabilitation remain pressing issues.

Supreme Court’s interventions

The court's directives have focused on ensuring justice for the victims and holding perpetrators accountable. The committee of former judges is tasked with assessing the needs of the victims and ensuring timely disbursement of compensation. Meanwhile, the ongoing monitoring of criminal investigations aims to bring those responsible for the violence and property destruction to justice.