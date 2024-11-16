Curfew imposed, internet suspended in 7 Manipur districts amid protests over kidnapping, Killings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Imphal: Security personnel conduct searches in a sensitive area of Manipur.

Six evacuations have been ordered in Imphal West and Imphal East, as internet services have been suspended in seven districts of Manipur following the discovery of six bodies in Jiribam. The militants reportedly captured victims, including three women and three children. Fresh protests have erupted in the Imphal Valley district, raising tensions in the region.

Violence, destruction of property during protests

Rioters targeted the residences of several MLAs and damaged property. Notably, the house of MLA Sapam Nishikant Singh was raided and his gate and security bunker were damaged, while heavy damage was also done to the residence of MLA RK Imo in Sagolband.

Discovery of bodies, the ongoing search for missing persons

The bodies of six people were found murdered near a river in remote Jirimukh village on the Manipur-Assam border. The group disappeared after a gun battle between security forces and militants in the area on Monday. Meitei organisations accused militants of kidnapping women and children, who remained in the relief camp.

State responds with school closures, security measures

In response to the violence, the state government declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday. The Center has also reintroduced the Armed Forces and Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in several police station areas, including Jiribam, due to ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

Background of ethnic tensions and clashes

Manipur has been grappling with communal clashes since May 2023, killing more than 200 people and displacing many. The recent discovery of the bodies and escalating violence have exacerbated the volatile situation in the region.

