Manipur: CRPF jawan opens fire, kills two colleagues before taking his own life

Manipur news: In a tragic incident in Manipur, a CRPF jawan reportedly opened fire at a camp in Manipur, killing two colleagues, injuring eight others, and later taking his own life on Thursday, said official sources. The incident happened at around 8.20 pm at a CRPF camp in Lamphel located in the Imphal West district.

The accused was identified as Havildar Sanjay Kumar. He was from the 120th battalion of the force.

8 CRPF personnel sustained injuries

As per the official sources, the accused opened fire from his weapon killing a constable and a sub-inspector of the force on the spot. He later turned the gun on himself and was declared dead.

Eight CRPF personnel sustained injuries in the firing and have been admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, and the force has yet to issue an official statement.

President's Rule imposed in Manipur

Earlier today, the President's Rule was imposed in Manipur, as per a notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This comes days after northeastern state's Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post on February 9.

The Assembly has also been put under suspended animation. Announcing the proclamation of the central rule, a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said President Droupadi Murmu is of the opinion that "a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution".

President's Rule in India refers to the suspension of a state government and the imposition of direct governance by the Union government. This extraordinary measure is taken under Article 356 of the Indian Constitution when a state government is unable to function as per constitutional provisions.

