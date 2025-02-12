Wednesday, February 12, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. North East
  4. Mizoram
  5. Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police seize drug consignment worth Rs 173 crore along India-Myanmar border

Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police seize drug consignment worth Rs 173 crore along India-Myanmar border

The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized the illegal drug consignment after launching an operation upon receiving a tip-off. The suspected fled the site after sensing security forces and left the consignment behind.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Champhai Published : Feb 12, 2025 12:21 IST, Updated : Feb 12, 2025 12:26 IST
Mizorma police, assam rifles seize meth tablet consignment worth Rs 173 crore
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Assam Rifles on Wednesday said that it seized Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 173.73 crore along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district. In an official statement, the Assam Rifles stated that it received a tip-off and acted jointly with the Mizoram Police.

The joint teams seized 57.9 kg of Methamphetamine tablets at a border crossing point in Zokhawthar on February 9, it said. The statement further added that acting upon the tip, the joint team spotted suspected individuals carrying the illegal consignment and intercepted them.

Suspect ran away, leaves behind consignment

However, the suspect was alert sensed the security forces' movement and ran away. He left the assignment behind. The consignment worth Rs 173.73 has been seized by the police for further investigation and legal proceedings, the statement added.

Meth, banned psychostimulant drug

It must be noted that Methamphetamine, also known as 'ice' or 'crystal meth', is a highly addictive psychostimulant drug which exhibits powerful euphoric effects similar to those of cocaine, leading to life-threatening consequences.

Three Myanmar national arrested in Champhai

Earlier on February 6, three Myanmar nationals and an Assam resident were arrested in Mizoram for allegedly trafficking banned Methamphetamine tablets and heroin in two separate operations. 

Providing details about the arrest, Excise Department spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said that 20,200 methamphetamine tablets, weighing 2.2 kg, were seized on Tuesday in a joint operation by excise officials and Assam Rifles personnel in Zote Tiau village in Champhai district bordering Myanmar.

Sumlamthang (35) and Zamngaihno (36), both from Myanmar's Chin state, were arrested for allegedly trafficking the contraband from the neighbouring country, he said. In a separate operation, the excise officials also seized 246 grams of heroin from Khatla near Aizawl and arrested an Assamese man. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from North East and Mizoram Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement