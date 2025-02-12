Assam Rifles, Mizoram Police seize drug consignment worth Rs 173 crore along India-Myanmar border

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Assam Rifles on Wednesday said that it seized Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 173.73 crore along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district. In an official statement, the Assam Rifles stated that it received a tip-off and acted jointly with the Mizoram Police.

The joint teams seized 57.9 kg of Methamphetamine tablets at a border crossing point in Zokhawthar on February 9, it said. The statement further added that acting upon the tip, the joint team spotted suspected individuals carrying the illegal consignment and intercepted them.

Suspect ran away, leaves behind consignment

However, the suspect was alert sensed the security forces' movement and ran away. He left the assignment behind. The consignment worth Rs 173.73 has been seized by the police for further investigation and legal proceedings, the statement added.

Meth, banned psychostimulant drug

It must be noted that Methamphetamine, also known as 'ice' or 'crystal meth', is a highly addictive psychostimulant drug which exhibits powerful euphoric effects similar to those of cocaine, leading to life-threatening consequences.

Three Myanmar national arrested in Champhai

Earlier on February 6, three Myanmar nationals and an Assam resident were arrested in Mizoram for allegedly trafficking banned Methamphetamine tablets and heroin in two separate operations.

Providing details about the arrest, Excise Department spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said that 20,200 methamphetamine tablets, weighing 2.2 kg, were seized on Tuesday in a joint operation by excise officials and Assam Rifles personnel in Zote Tiau village in Champhai district bordering Myanmar.

Sumlamthang (35) and Zamngaihno (36), both from Myanmar's Chin state, were arrested for allegedly trafficking the contraband from the neighbouring country, he said. In a separate operation, the excise officials also seized 246 grams of heroin from Khatla near Aizawl and arrested an Assamese man.

(With PTI Inputs)