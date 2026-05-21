Major arms smuggling bid foiled in Manipur; 67 weapons recovered by security forces | VIDEO

Imphal:

The security forces have foiled an arms smuggling bid in Manipur and seized a huge cache of weapons, as situation continues to remain tense in the northeast state, said officials on Thursday.

The forces had initially apprehended two members of the United National Liberation Front (Pambei), who have been identified as Heishnam Thomas Singh (29) of Mayang Imphal Kokchai and Arambam Tomtom Singh (29) of Lamshang Heibongpokpi Mayai Leikai.

While the process for arresting the UNLF(P) members was underway, associates of the cadres fired upon the security forces, which led to a brief exchange of fire. Subsequently, two more cadres, identified as Ningthoujam Rakesh Singh and Chingakham Mahesh Singh, were also apprehended.

Later, the security interrogated them, who admitted that they were involved in sale of looted arms and ammunition. Based on the inputs shared by them, a joint operation was launched by the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at an unauthorised UNLF(P) camp located in Lamdeng in Imphal West.

AKs, M-series rifles, RPGs seized

Following this, the security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, which included 29 weapons such as AK-series rifles, M-series rifles, pistols, and other firearms, along with warlike stores.

More raids later led to the recovery of 38 weapons and heavy stores, including AK-series rifles, M-series rifles, a sniper rifle, carbines, shotguns, mortars, an RPG-7 launcher, an anti-drone jammer, and a huge cache of explosives.

CM calls for urgent disarming people with firearms

The situation has remained tensed in Manipur following the ethnic violence there in 2023 that has claimed over 260 lives, with Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh calling for an urgent disarming of people with firearms.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the chief minister reiterated that peace remains the only solution for Manipur, as he urged people to convince the youths to shun the path of violence.

He also stated that his government remains committed to creating jobs in non-governmental sectors by imparting skill development training to youths.

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