Manipur: 5 injured as thousands hit streets in Imphal over Bishnupur incident | 10 Points

Imphal:

The situation in Manipur remained tensed after thousands of people defied the prohibitory orders in the Imphal West district in protest over the killing of two children - five-year-old Oinam Tomthin and his five-month-old sister Oinam Yaisana - in a bomb attack last week, clashing with security forces, said officials on Friday.

According to news agency PTI, thousands of people had gathered for the rally around 7 pm on Thursday at Singjamei. While demanding the arrest of the three accused responsible for the April 7 blast at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district, the protestors clashed with security personnel and even verbally abused them.

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