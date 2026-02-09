Fresh violence erupts in Manipur’s Ukhrul as houses set ablaze, residents flee villages Fresh violence in Manipur’s Ukhrul district has left 21 houses gutted and forced villagers to flee after clashes between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders and deployed additional security forces.

New Delhi:

Fresh violence broke out in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Monday afternoon after armed miscreants allegedly set fire to more houses in Litan Sareikhong village, officials said. Armed groups reportedly fired several rounds in the air near the hill village, forcing residents to flee with essential belongings to safer areas in neighbouring Kangpokpi district. Several Tangkhul villagers were also reported to have left the area.

Incident triggered after alleged assault

Violence in the area first erupted on Saturday night after a member of the Tangkhul Naga community was allegedly assaulted by seven to eight individuals in Litan village.

According to officials, the issue was initially settled between the victim’s side and the chief of Litan Sareikhong, with both parties agreeing to resolve the matter through customary means. A meeting was scheduled for Sunday, but it did not take place.

Attack on village chief’s residence

Instead, villagers from nearby Sikibung allegedly launched an attack on the residence of the chief of Litan Sareikhong. The group also reportedly fired several rounds while passing through the vicinity of the Litan police station.

On Sunday night, two tribal groups engaged in intense stone pelting in the village, prompting the administration to impose prohibitory orders.

Houses set on fire amid escalation

Around midnight on Monday, several houses belonging to members of the Tangkhul Naga community were allegedly set on fire by Kuki militants at Litan Sareikhong, officials said. A few houses belonging to the Kuki community were also torched in a nearby area.

Tangkhul is the largest Naga tribe in Manipur.

21 Houses gutted, security tightened

Reacting to the situation, state minister Govindas Konthoujam said the ground situation remained tense.

“The ground situation is very tense. Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho is at the spot interacting with villagers. A meeting was held, and shortly after that, there were reports of more houses being burnt. Till 5 am today, 17 houses were burnt. Now, altogether 21 houses have been gutted,” Konthoujam told reporters.

He added that additional security forces have been deployed following reports of continued violence.

Peace meetings held by deputy CM

Earlier, a team led by Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho, along with Tangkhul Naga civil bodies and a Kuki MLA, held a meeting at Litan.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Tangkhul Naga Long, Tangkhul Shanao Long, Assam Rifles officers, the Ukhrul MLA, state government officials, and representatives from the Kuki community, an official said.

Dikho also inspected areas affected by the clashes and held separate meetings with Naga and Kuki village heads.

Authorities appeal for calm

Emphasising the shared desire for peace, Dikho said both communities were positive and agreed that the violence must stop.

“The meeting has been very fruitful and positive. Everyone wants peace. It is difficult to reach a conclusion immediately, but there is consensus that the violence should not continue,” he said.

He added that the incident was triggered by the actions of a few individuals and should not be allowed to escalate into broader communal tension. Security forces are actively patrolling the area and have been deployed at critical points.

Chief Minister visits injured

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh appealed for restraint and peace through a social media post.

“Visited RIMS Hospital this morning to meet those injured in the unfortunate Litan incident in Ukhrul District and assured all necessary medical support for their speedy recovery,” he said.

“The incident, arising out of a misunderstanding, is now under control. I appeal to all communities to exercise restraint, uphold the rule of law, and maintain peace and harmony,” the Chief Minister added.

