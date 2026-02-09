Meghalaya HC summons East Jaintia Hills DC, SP over illegal coal mine blast that killed 27 Senior officials of East Jaintia Hills appeared before the Meghalaya High Court over the February 5 illegal coal mine blast that killed 27 people. An FIR has been registered and arrests have been made.

New Delhi:

The deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police (SP) of East Jaintia Hills district appeared before the Meghalaya High Court on Monday in connection with the February 5 blast at an illegal coal mine that claimed 27 lives. The High Court had taken cognisance of a media report on the incident on Friday and directed the two senior district officials to appear in person and inform the court about the action taken so far.

FIR registered, investigation underway

SP Vikash Kumar informed the court that an FIR has now been registered in connection with the illegal mining blast. “The High Court had sought compliance, and we were called for personal appearance in that connection,” Kumar told after the hearing.

“As the matter is sub judice, we cannot say much at this stage. We will do whatever is required as per law,” he added.

Search and rescue operations continue

According to the district police chief, search, rescue and investigation are continuing simultaneously. He said no fresh recovery of bodies was made on Sunday and Monday. The SP also confirmed that arrests have already been made in the case. “The investigation is moving in the right direction and I am sure it will be taken to its logical conclusion,” he said.

Rescue teams deployed at site

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and specialised rescue units remain deployed at the site. Further decisions regarding the continuation of the rescue and recovery operations will be taken after assessing the terrain and prevailing conditions, the SP said.

Judicial inquiry announced

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has announced that a judicial inquiry will be commissioned to investigate the blast. Police have arrested two owners of the illegal mine, while a third owner is currently absconding.

ALSO READ: Will not allow any impediment to SIR process, this must be understood by all states: SC’s big message