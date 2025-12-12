Zubeen Garg's death: SIT files 3,500-page chargesheet in Guwahati court after extensive probe The SIT was formed by the Assam government after Garg died in Singapore on September 19. The singer died while swimming in the sea, shortly after travelling there to attend the 4th North East India Festival.

Guwahati:

A Special Investigation Team (SIR), probing the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg, on Friday submitted a detailed chargesheet before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Guwahati. The document, which runs over 3,500 pages, was brought to the court on Friday in four large trunks.

Officials said the nine-member team arrived in a convoy of six vehicles to present the chargesheet and related evidence. The SIT was formed by the Assam government after Garg died in Singapore on September 19. The singer died while swimming in the sea, shortly after travelling there to attend the 4th North East India Festival.

The investigation is being led by Special DGP MP Gupta. According to him, seven people have been arrested so far, including festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta. The team has also questioned more than 300 witnesses during the probe.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently told the state assembly that the incident was “plain and simple murder”.

However, authorities in Singapore, who are carrying out their own inquiry, stated earlier that their initial findings do not suggest foul play. The Singapore Police Force added that their investigation may continue for up to three more months.

Justice will be served, says CM Sarma

CM Sarma on Thursday said he had full faith in the judiciary and he believed justice will be delivered.

"The SIT will submit its chargesheet, and the court will examine it.The culprit will be punished by the court," Sarma said, as per PTI.

"From tomorrow, the police job will be over, and the court's role will start.I believe that the court will definitely deliver justice," he added.

Cotton University awards honorary doctorate to Zubeen Garg

Assam’s Cotton University on Tuesday posthumously honoured icon singer Zubeen Garg with an honorary Doctor of Literature degree. The distinction was presented by Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya during the university’s fourth convocation.

The late singer’s sister, Palme Borthakur, accepted the award on his behalf.