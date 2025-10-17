Zubeen Garg death: Rahul Gandhi demands transparent probe, offers support to grieving family Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during a visit to Assam, met the family of late singer Zubeen Garg and demanded a transparent investigation into his death in Singapore. He emphasized the need for closure for Garg's family and fans, and planted a 'Nahor' sapling in the singer’s memory.

Guwahati:

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited the family of late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, calling for a transparent and swift investigation into his death in Singapore. Gandhi said the people of Assam and Garg’s family deserve to know the truth and get closure.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg and family members, Rahul Gandhi said, "People who heard him and loved him want to know what happened. It is the duty of the government to transparently investigate and tell the family exactly what happened. The sooner the truth comes out, the better."

He added that the Congress party stands in solidarity with the Garg family and the people of Assam in this moment of grief. Gandhi also planted a 'Nahor' (Indian rose chestnut) sapling—Zubeen's favourite tree—at the cremation ground as a tribute.

Assam BJP to launch 'Moiu Zubeen, Amiu Zubeen' campaign

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the BJP will launch a statewide campaign titled 'Moiu Zubeen, Amiu Zubeen' (I am also Zubeen, We are also Zubeen) starting October 23. The campaign will push for a fast-track trial, a special public prosecutor, and a watertight chargesheet in the case.

The BJP's 10-point agenda includes:

Erecting statues of Zubeen Garg

Opening two music schools (in the name of Zubeen Garg and Bhupen Hazarika) in each BJP-held Assembly constituency

Planting Nahor saplings by BJP members

Death under investigation, seven arrested so far

Zubeen Garg died on September 19 while swimming in Singapore, where he was attending the 4th North East India Festival. A 10-member SIT from Assam Police CID is probing the case and is set to travel to Singapore soon.

So far, seven arrests have been made, including festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin Sandipan (an Assam Police officer), two band members, and two PSOs.

CM Sarma urged people not to fall for unverified social media content and stressed that the BJP’s campaign aims to ensure justice and preserve Zubeen’s legacy for future generations.