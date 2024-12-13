Woman gangraped in Guwahati, seven arrested after obscene video goes viral on social media

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

A young woman was gang-raped at Boragaon's Nijarapar locality on the south-eastern outskirts of Guwahati city by nine men. Besides committing the heinous crime, the accused also filmed the act on their mobile phones.

The Guwahati police have arrested seven individuals in connection with a gang rape that occurred on November 17, after a video of the crime went viral, and are now searching for two more suspects.

The seven arrested suspects in the Guwahati gang rape case have been identified as Kuldeep Nath, Bijoy Rabha, Pinku Das, Gagan Das, Saurav Boro, Mrinal Rabha, and Dipankar Mukhiya, while Robin Das and Krishna remain at large.

Diganta Barah, Commissioner of Police of Guwahati, said that at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, the officer-in-charge at the Gorchuk Police station had received information from a media person from a local news channel, Dharmendra Kalita, regarding a video circulating among residents of the Boragaon area.

The Police Commissioner stated that the video appeared to show a gang rape involving a group of young men and a woman. Based on this information and after analyzing the footage, Officer-in-Charge Inspector Mayurjit Gogoi and SI Kajal Dutta, along with their team, launched immediate raids at multiple locations within the jurisdictions of Gorchuk and Jalukbari Police Stations. As a result, seven individuals identified in the video were arrested.

Police said they have registered a sou moto case while the identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway.