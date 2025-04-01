This isn't an April Fool prank: Assam slashes power tariffs, bills to actually go down The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), regulated by the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC), oversees the power distribution and tariff implementation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pulled off a move that’s no joke – starting April 1, power tariffs for all domestic consumers in the state have been slashed by Re 1 per unit. In a witty announcement on social media, Sarma confirmed the decrease, assuring citizens that it wasn’t an April Fool’s prank.

Taking to his official X handle, the Chief Minister wrote, "It’s April – temperatures will increase but your bijli bill will decrease. Beginning today, families in Assam will see a drop of ₹1 per unit in electricity bills along with a rebate at the end of the year. PS: This isn’t an April Fool Prank." The cheeky remark left no room for confusion, ensuring that the new tariff cuts were legitimate.

The reduction applies to all categories of domestic consumers, including Jeevan Dhara and high tension (HT) customers, who will benefit from the Rs 1 per unit cut. For other categories, the reduction will be ₹0.25 per unit. The move is part of the state government’s initiative to reduce the financial burden on households, especially with the onset of warmer weather, which typically brings higher electricity consumption.

Sarma had earlier indicated that the reduction was part of a larger plan outlined in the state’s annual budget, which passed in the Assembly last month. He also hinted that there would be additional cuts later in the year, as part of ongoing efforts to ease the financial strain on residents.

The announcement has been well-received on social media, with many applauding the Assam government’s decision to address the rising cost of living, especially amid inflation and higher household expenses. People across the state can now look forward to lower power bills and a potential rebate at the year’s end, marking a welcome break from escalating energy costs.

The revised tariffs are effective immediately, and domestic consumers across the state will see a direct impact on their monthly electricity bills. The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), which regulates power distribution in the state, will implement the tariff changes, overseen by the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC).

This move is expected to provide significant relief to consumers, particularly in the face of rising inflation and an overall increase in living expenses. With the promise of further reductions later in the year, the state government is positioning itself as a champion of consumer-friendly policies, ensuring that this power play isn’t just a one-time gesture.