Tharoor, Owaisi defended nation but Rahul kept asking about India's losses to Pakistan: Assam CM Himanta During a discussion on a resolution in the state assembly over the success of 'Operation Sindoor', Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said Rahul Gandhi has been constantly asking about India's losses, but never wanted to know the damage incurred by Pakistan in the military conflict.

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday praised Shashi Tharoor, Asaduddin Owaisi and Supriya Sule for defending the nation on foreign soil during their delegation-level visit but slammed Rahul Gandhi for ‘betraying’ the nation and the armed forces.

Assam CM praises Tharoor, Owaisi, Sule

“Shashi Tharoor, Asaduddin Owaisi, Supriya Sule defended India on foreign soil, but Rahul Gandhi betrayed the nation, armed forces as he kept on asking about India's losses to Pakistan,” Assam CM said.

During a discussion on a resolution in the state assembly over the success of 'Operation Sindoor', the Assam CM said Rahul Gandhi has been constantly asking about India's losses, but never wanted to know the damage incurred by Pakistan in the military conflict.

Himanta Biswa Sarma thankful to opposition leaders

"I am thankful to Congress and other opposition leaders, especially Shashi Tharoor, who have strongly defended India's position on foreign soil. Not only him, but leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi and Supriya Sule also represented India on foreign soil and defended the nation. They all stood for India. But Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi did not. He has betrayed the nation. He has betrayed the armed forces," Sarma alleged.

He slammed Rahul Gandhi for allegedly questioning India's losses in the armed conflict with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

"Asking about the losses after the military conflict is a different thing, but he asked about India's losses when it was ongoing. However, he never asked about Pakistan's losses," Sarma claimed.