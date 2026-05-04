Tamulpur Election Results 2026 Live: Former NDA ally, UPPL's Pramod Boro starts as favourites against BJP

Guwahati:

With the counting of votes set to begin at 8 am, there’s significant focus on Tamulpur. After a busy campaign that covered every corner of the district, the voting wrapped up on April 9. It is always an interesting seat to watch because it's a key part of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and usually sets the tone for politics in the area.

This year, the voter turnout was quite high at 82.89%, showing that people were eager to have their say. Meanwhile, things have taken an interesting turn this year with a three-way battle for this seat. The BJP has put forward Biswajit Daimary, while the UPPL is being represented by its president, Pramod Boro. On the other side, the Congress has fielded Rafel Daimary to try and shake things up.

What happened in the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections?

One of the biggest talking points is that the UPPL decided to move on from their sitting MLA, Jolen Daimary, who originally won the seat during the 2021 by-election. Instead, the spotlight is now on Pramod Boro. Even though Boro was recently sent to the Rajya Sabha as an NDA candidate, he’s still jumped into the mix for the state assembly by filing his nomination here in Tamulpur.

Historically, Tamulpur has seen some big shifts. Back in 2021, Jolen Daimary won the seat for the UPPL (an ally of the BJP) by a huge margin. Before that, in 2016, it was the BPF that held the power here. They secured a solid win with 63,031 votes, which accounted for roughly 42.87% of the total vote share.