Tamulpur Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Tamulpur Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 43 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a General seat and not reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The Tamulpur constituency comes under the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2021, Leho Ram Boro of the United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL) won the Tamulpur seat by defeating Rangja Khungur Basumatary of the Bodoland Peoples Front (BOPF) with a margin of 32,183 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, UPPL candidate Joyanta Basumatary won from the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 51,583 votes by defeating BPF candidate Kampa Borgoyari.

Tamulpur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,15,552 voters in the Tamulpur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,09,851 were male and 1,05 701 were female voters. No voter belonged to the third gender. 829 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tamulpur in 2021 was 971 (962 men and 09 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Tamulpur constituency was 1,77,932. Out of this, 93,866 voters were male, 84,066 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 215 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tamulpur in 2016 was 432 (310 men and 122 women).

Tamulpur Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Tamulpur Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Tamulpur will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Kokrajhar Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Tamulpur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, UPPL candidate Leho Ram Boro won the Tamulpur seat with a margin of 32,183 votes (19.37%). He was polled 78,818 votes with a vote share of 46.75%. He defeated BOPF candidate Rangja Khungur Basumatary, who got 46,635votes (27.66%). Independent candidate Keshab Chandra Rajbongshi stood third with 1,4379 votes (8.53%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BOPF candidate Emmanuel Mosahary won the Tamulpur seat with a margin of 19,947 votes (13.57%). He received 63,031 votes with a vote share of 42.87%. Congress candidate Rabindra Biswas got 43,084 votes (29.30%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Chandi Basumatary stood third with 21,704 votes (14.76%).

Tamulpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Leho Ram Boro (UPPL)

2016: Emmanuel Mosahary (BOPF)

2011: Emmanuel Mosahary (BOPF)

2006: Chandi Basumatary (IND)

2001: Biswajit Daimary (IND)

1996: Derhagra Mochahari (IND)

1991: Derhagra Musha (IND)

1985: Bhaben Narji (IND)

1983: Padam Bahadur Chouhan (INC)

1978: Padam Bahadur Chouhan (JNP)

1972: Ambarish Ch Lahari (INC)

Tamulpur​ Voter Turnout