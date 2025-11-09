Spectacular air show in Guwahati celebrates 93rd Indian Air Force Day with Suryakiran flying display Held at Lachit Ghat, the event featured over 60 aircraft performing formations named after Northeast landmarks, thrilling spectators and honoring the bravery and dedication of air force personnel.

Guwahati:

The 93rd Air Force Day is being celebrated today, honouring the bravery, dedication, and indomitable spirit of Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, including the renowned Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, who protect the nation’s skies. This year, the celebrations carry the theme “Infallible, Impervious and Precise”, reflecting the IAF’s focus on operational excellence, resilience, and precision in safeguarding India’s airspace.

Grand flying display over Brahmaputra

A spectacular air show has been organised at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati, where nearly 60 aircraft, including Rafale, Su-30 MKI, Mirage, Tejas (LCA), and Apache helicopters, are performing thrilling aerial manoeuvres. The display runs from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm, offering citizens a chance to witness the precision and agility of the IAF’s flying squadrons.

The fly-past includes formations named after Northeast landmarks, such as Lachit, Kaziranga, Manas, Elephant (Haati), and Barak, blending heritage with modern aviation prowess.

Star performances and special tributes

The LCA Tejas, with the call sign “Lachit”, opens the display as a tribute to Assamese military leader Lachit Barphukan. The Apache helicopters, flying under the call sign “Rhinoceros”, pay homage to the region’s wildlife.

The air show will also feature a musical tribute to Assam’s celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, with his popular song “Mayabini Ratir Bukut” accompanying some aerial displays.

Public engagement and viewing arrangements

RJD students, residents of old-age homes, and general spectators have been invited to enjoy the event. Popular viewing spots include Sati Radhika Shaanti Udyan in Uzan Bazar, as well as safe viewing arrangements at Ashwaklanta Mandir.

Authorities have issued a NOTAM for the duration of the display, and seven major airbases across Assam and West Bengal—including Guwahati, Tezpur, Hasimara, and Bagdogra—have been placed on operational alert.

Detailed schedule of flying display

12:40–2:00 pm: Flying display featuring: Dhwaj – Mi-17 Lachit – Tejas (LCA) Hollong – Mi-17 Rhino – Apache Sarang – ALH Mk1 Sunrise – Do-228 Manas – C-295 Segun – C-130 & An-32 Dikhhow – Tejas (LCA) Vajra – AEW&C & MiG-29 Kaziranga – IL-78 & Mirage Kanchenjunga – Hawk Himalaya – Jaguar Trishul – Su-30 MKI Haati – Rafale Barak – Su-30 MKI, Rafale, Mirage & Tejas (LCA) Orchid – Su-30 MKI Brahmaputra – C-17 SKAT – Hawk aerobatic team



Dignitaries and guest participation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are attending the event. The celebrations aim to inspire youth, honor the legacy of the IAF, and strengthen public engagement with the armed forces.

This year’s Air Force Day is not just a spectacle of aerial skill but also a tribute to the sacrifices and dedication of air warriors who safeguard the nation, ensuring that citizens witness a display of courage, technology, and precision in action.