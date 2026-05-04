Sibsagar Election Result 2026 Live: Can Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi retain his seat?

Sibsagar:

The Assam's Sibsagar assembly election result 2026 will be announced today, May 4, the counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 8 am. Sibsagar assembly went to poll on April 9, the voter turnout was 83.57 per cent.

Key candidates

Sibsagar was historically considered a stronghold of Congress, which enjoyed uninterrupted dominance for decades through a mix of loyalty among traditional Assamese voters and strong local leadership. However, the constituency witnessed a major shift in 2021 when noted activist Akhil Gogoi, contesting as an Independent backed by the Raijor Dal, won the seat. This time key candidates for the Sibsagar seat are Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi, BJP's Kushal Dowari, and AGP leader Prodip Hazarika.

What happened in Sibsagar assembly in last elections?

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Independent candidate Akhil Gogoi won the Sibsagar seat with a margin of 11,875 votes (9.59%). He polled 57,219 votes with a vote share of 46.06%. He defeated BJP candidate Surabhi Rajkonwari, who got 45,344 votes (36.5%). Congress candidate Subhramitra Gogoi stood third with 19,329 votes (15.56%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Pranab Kumar Gogoi won the Sibsagar seat with a margin of 542 votes (0.48%). He polled 48,584 votes with a vote share of 42.87%. BJP candidate Surabhi Rajkonwari got 48,042 votes (42.39%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Ashini Kumar Chetia stood third with 10,188 votes (8.99%).