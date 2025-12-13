Retired IAF officer arrested in Assam for alleged links with Pakistani intelligence The accused was a junior warrant officer in the IAF and had retired in 2002 from Tezpur's Salonibari base. He had later joined the electronics department of Tezpur University, but quit.

Tezpur:

A retired Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel has been arrested in Assam's Sonitpur district for allegedly having links with Pakistani intelligence operatives, police said on Saturday. Additional Superintendent of Police Haricharan Bhumij said preliminary investigations indicate that the accused shared sensitive documents and information with Pakistani operatives through social media platforms, as per the news agency PTI.

Police have seized the accused's laptop and mobile phone, which have been sent for forensic examination. Some data had reportedly been deleted from the devices, Bhumij added.

The accused served as a junior warrant officer in the Indian Air Force and retired in 2002 from the Salonibari airbase in Tezpur. He later worked in the electronics department of Tezpur University before resigning from the post.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a local court has remanded him to five days of police custody.

