NIT Silchar's assistant professor arrested for 'sexually harassing' student As per the student, the teacher called her into his chamber to discuss marks and asked her to close the door. NIT Silchar suspected the accused teacher immediately.

An National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar professor has been for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student. The action has been taken after the complaint of the student who is pursuing BTech at NIT S. The assistant professor was taken into custody, and after extensive questioning at the Ghungoor Police Outpost, he was arrested and transferred to the Silchar Sadar Police Station on Friday evening.

The professor was accused of "molesting the student and sexually harassing her", a senior officer said.

NIT Silchar's statement

Soon after the incident came fore, NIT Silchar informed that the chamber where this incident happened has been sealed and the matter was referred to the internal complaints committee. "The matter was immediately referred to the internal complaints committee of the institute to enquire into it. The chamber where the alleged incident occurred has been sealed," a spokesperson of the institute said.

Alongside, an action report signed by the Registrar of NIT Silchar stated., "A complaint letter vide dated 21-3-2025 on alleged molestation and sexual harassment was received from one female B. Tech student of NIT Silchar against one faculty member, Dr Koteswara Raju Dhenukonda of Electrical Engineering Department. The matter was immediately referred to Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the institute to enquire into the matter. The Competent Authority has placed Dr Koteswara Raju Dhenukonda under suspension with immediate effect as per disciplinary rule vide Order No. NITS/Estt.0662/Conf/25/38561 dated 21-3-2025. The departmental chamber of Dr Koteswara Raju Dhenukonda where the alleged incident occurred has been sealed".

Students launched a protest, demanding immediate action against the assistant professor who has been teaching in the institute since 2018, and termination of his services. The institute suspended the accused with immediate effect and the police recorded the statement of the student and registered a case.

(Agency inputs)