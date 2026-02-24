New Guwahati Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The New Guwahati Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 35 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. It was newly formed in 2023. Earlier, Guwahati was divided into two constituencies, namely Gauhati East and Gauhati West. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The New Guwahati constituency comes under the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2021, Siddhartha Bhattacharya of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Ashima Bardoloi of the Congress with a margin of 84,100 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Bijuli Medhi won from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2,51,090 votes by defeating Congress candidate Mira Goswami.

New Guwahati (Gauhati East) Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,39,587voters in the New Guwahati (Gauhati East) constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,18,459 were male and 1,21,117 were female voters. A total of 11 voters belonged to the third gender. 675 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in New Guwahati in 2021 was 79 (74 men and 05 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the New Guwahati (Gauhati East) constituency was 2,16,52. Out of this, 1,09,741 voters were male, 1,06,780 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 297 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in New Guwahati (Gauhati East) in 2016 was 65 (42 men and 23 women).

New Guwahati​ Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

New Guwahati​ Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for New Guwahati will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

New Guwahati Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

New Guwahati (Gauhati East)​ Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Siddhartha Bhattacharya won the Gauhati East seat with a margin of 84,100 votes (50.16%). He was polled 1,13,461 votes with a vote share of 66.33%. He defeated Congress candidate Ashima Bardoloi, who got 29,361 votes (17.16%). Assam Jatiya Parishad candidate Adip Kumar Phukan stood third with 21,049 votes (12.31%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Siddhartha Bhattacharya won the Gauhati East seat with a margin of 96,637 votes (59.44%). He received 1,27,602 votes with a vote share of 78.49%. Congress candidate Bobbeeta Sharma got 30,965 votes (19.05%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Jatin Mali stood third with 15,755 votes (12.97%).

New Guwahati (Gauhati East) Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Siddhartha Bhattacharya (BJP)

2016: Siddhartha Bhattacharya (BJP)

2011: Capt Robin Bordoloi (INC)

2006: Capt Robin Bordoloi (INC)

2001: Pankaj Bora (INC)

1996: Biraj Kumar Sarma (AGP)

1991: Chitta Ranjan Patowari (INC)

1985: Biraj Kumar Sarma (IND)

1983: Munin Sarmah (INC)

1978: Ajoy Kumar Dutta (JNP)

1972: Atul Chandrasaikia (INC)

New Guwahati Voter Turnout