Nazira Election Results 2026 Live: Counting begins; will it be Congress again?

Guwahati:

The voting in Assam's Nazira held on April 9 and the voter turnout recorded at 85.22 per cent. BJP's Mayur Borgohain, Debabrata Saikia from Congress, and Kanak Gogoi form CPI are the main candidates. The counting of votes has been started.

Who won Nazira assembly seat in last two elections?

The Nazira assembly is a strong bastion for the Congress, as in the past two elections - 2021 and 2016, Congress candidates won from this seat. In the 2021 assembly elections, Congress candidate Debabrata Saikia won the Nazira seat with a margin of 683 votes (0.63%). He polled 52,387 votes with a vote share of 47.56%. He defeated BJP candidate Mayur Borgohain, who got 51,704 votes (46.94%). ASMJTYP candidate Ribulaya Gogoi stood third with 2,896 votes (2.63%).

In the 2016 assembly elections, Congress candidate Debabrata Saikia won the Nazira seat with a margin of 14,855 votes (15.11%). He polled 52,869 votes with a vote share of 53.77%. BJP candidate Prohlad Gowala got 38,014 votes (38.66%) and was the runner-up. CPI candidate Kanak Gogoi stood third with 4,507 votes (4.58%).

Nazira Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Debabrata Saikia (Congress)

2016: Debabrata Saikia (Congress)

2011: Debabrata Saikia (Congress)

2006: Drupad Borgohain (CPI)

2001: Dr Hemoprova Saikia (Congress)

1996: Hiteshwar Saikia (Congress)

1991: Hiteshwar Saikia (Congress)

1985: Hiteshwar Saikia (Congress)

1983: Hiteshwar Saikia (Congress)

1978: Hiteshwar Saikia (Congress) .

Nazira Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,10,210 voters in the Nazira constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 54,542 were male and 54,618 were female voters. None voters belonged to the third gender. 1,050 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nazira in 2021 was 306 (304 men and 2 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Nazira constituency was 98,334. Out of this, 50,509 voters were male, 47,485 were female and none belonged to a third gender. There were 340 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nazira in 2016 was 461 (334 men and 127 women).