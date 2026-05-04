Jorhat Election Results 2026 Live: Can Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi break BJP's streak?

Jorhat:

As the official counting begins shortly, the Jorhat Assembly constituency in Assam stands at a critical juncture. Following a high-stakes campaign, the electoral process in this seat concluded on April 9 during the state’s single-phase poll. As a key seat in the state’s 126-member assembly, Jorhat is being viewed as a prestige battle that could influence the broader political narrative in Upper Assam.

Notably, the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 78.64%, which is slightly higher than it was in 2021. Sitting MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami has once again contested the election and fought against Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi, Aam Aadmi Party’s Pranab Priyankush Dutta and Socialist Unity Centre of India’s Hemanta Kumar Pegu.

What happened in 2016 and 2021 assembly elections in Jorhat?

Meanwhile, Jorhat has a history of competitive elections. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Goswami retained the seat, defeating Congress's Rana Goswami by a margin of 6,488 votes (4.68%). This was a tighter contest compared to 2016, when Goswami won by over 13,000 votes.

As the state awaits the final verdict, all eyes are on whether the “Gogoi legacy” can reclaim this stronghold or if the BJP will secure a third consecutive win.