Jalukbari Election Result 2026 Live: Can BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma get a landslide victory?

Guwahati:

Can BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma get a landslide victory from Assam's Jalukbari assembly? The voting in Assam's Jalukbari was held on April 9 and the voter turnout was 82.04 per cent. The counting of votes for the Jalukbari assembly will begin at 8 am.

Jalukbari Election 2026: Key candidates

Jalukbari Assembly Constituency has witnessed keen political contests over the years, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are being the main parties. The key candidates for the Jalukbari seat are Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Bidisha Neog among others. The Jalukbari Assembly constituency comes under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency.

Jalukbari Election 2026: Past winners

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma won the Jalukbari seat with a margin of 1,01,911 votes (61.02%). He polled 1,30,762 votes with a vote share of 77.39%. He defeated Congress candidate Bomen Chandra Borthakur, who got 28,851 votes (17.07%). Indepndemt candidate Hemanta Kumar Sut stood third with 4,838 votes (2.86%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma won the Jalukbari seat with a margin of 85,935 votes (55.62%). He polled 1,18,390 votes with a vote share of 76.62%. Congress candidate Niren Deka got 32,455 votes (21.01%) and was the runner-up. NOTA stood third with 1,074 votes (0.70%).