Jalukbari Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Jalukbari Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 37 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state.

The Jalukbari Assembly constituency comes under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Himanta Biswa Sarma of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Bomen Chandra Borthakur of the Congress with a margin of 1,01,911 votes.

Jalukbari Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,69,155 voters in the Jalukbari constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 84,229 were male and 84,118 were female voters. Five voters belonged to the third gender. 803 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jalukbari in 2021 was 276 (273 men and 3 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Jalukbari constituency was 1,54,588. Out of this, 78,391 voters were male, 75,974 were female and none belonged to a third gender. There were 1,54,506 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jalukbari in 2016 was 83 (59 men and 24 women).

Jalukbari Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates for the Assam Assembly Election.

Jalukbari Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Majuli will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Jalukbari Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

Jalukbari Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma won the Jalukbari seat with a margin of 1,01,911 votes (61.02%). He polled 1,30,762 votes with a vote share of 77.39%. He defeated Congress candidate Bomen Chandra Borthakur, who got 28,851 votes (17.07%). Indepndemt candidate Hemanta Kumar Sut stood third with 4,838 votes (2.86%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma won the Jalukbari seat with a margin of 85,935 votes (55.62%). He polled 1,18,390 votes with a vote share of 76.62%. Congress candidate Niren Deka got 32,455 votes (21.01%) and was the runner-up. NOTA stood third with 1,074 votes (0.70%).

Jalukbari Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Himanta Biswa Sarma (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2016: Himanta Biswa Sarma (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2011: Himanta Biswa Sarma (Congress)

2006: Himanta Biswa Sarma (Congress)

2001: Himanta Biswa Sarma (Congress)

1996: Bhrigu Kumar Phukan (Asom Gana Parishad)

1991: Bhrigu Kumar Phukan (NAGP)

1985: Bhrigu Kumar Phukan (Independent)

1983: Shah Jalal Ali (Congress)

1978: Lakhyadhar Choudhury (JNP)

Jalukbari Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Jalukbari Assembly constituency was 1,66,810 or 82.64 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,54,506 or 84.97 per cent.