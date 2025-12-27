Himanta Biswa Sarma flags concerns over demographic changes: 'Assam to have 40% Bangladeshi Muslims by 2027' In his remarks, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the eviction of infiltrators will continue in Assam to send a 'strong message' to Bangladesh. He also alleged that the Congress is supporting infiltrators.

Guwahati:

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday once flagged concerns over demographic changes in Assam and said the Bangladesh-origin Muslim population in the northeast state will be around 40 per cent by the time the census report is released in 2027. Sarma was speaking at the core committee meeting of the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In his remarks, the chief minister said the eviction of infiltrators will continue in Assam to send a 'strong message' to Bangladesh. He also alleged that the Congress is supporting infiltrators, adding that the grand old party is unaware of the fact that the Bangladeshi Muslims will 'takeover the state' if their population crosses 50 per cent.

"As per the 2011 census, there was 34 per cent Muslim population in Assam," Sarma said. "If we give away three per cent Assamese Muslims, then the Bangladeshi-origin Muslim population was 31 per cent in Assam. No census was conducted in 2021... When the census report comes out in 2027, the Bangladesh-origin Muslim population will be around 40 per cent."

Sarma's warning and Bangladesh leader's threat

This is not the first time Sarma has raised concerns over demographic changes in Assam. Few days back, the chief minister had warned that the northeast state could become a part of Bangladesh if the number of immigrants increase by 10 per cent. Sarma was responding Bangladesh National Citizen Party (BNCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah's remarks, while speaking to reporters in Chabua on December 23.

"In Assam, 40 per cent of the population are Bangladeshi-origin people. If it increases 10 per cent more, we will automatically be included... That is why I have been shouting (about the issue) for the last five years," he said.

Several Bangladesh leaders have issued remarks against isolating India's northeast. Earlier this month, Abdullah extended support to separatist elements in the northeast and Dhaka would isolate the northeast if India tries to 'destabilise' Bangladesh. In his remarks, Abdullah claimed northeast is 'vulnerable' because of its huge dependance of on the 'Siliguri Corridor'.