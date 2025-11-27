Assam Assembly passes bill to ban polygamy: All you need to know about it After the passage of the bill, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government, if it returns to power after the assembly elections slated to be held in 2026, will table the uniform civil code (UCC).

The Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the contentious Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, which is aimed at prohibiting and eliminating practices of polygamy and polygamous marriage in the northeast state. The bill will now be sent to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent.

After the passage of the bill, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government, if it returns to power after the assembly elections slated to be held in 2026, will table the uniform civil code (UCC). "I give you my commitment that I will bring the UCC to Assam," Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Islam can't promote polygamy. If this bill passes, then you will get a chance to be a true Muslim. This bill is not against Islam. The true Islamic people will welcome this Act. Countries like Turkey have also banned Polygamy; there is an arbitration council in Pakistan," he said.

What is the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025?

The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025 was tabled Sarma - who also holds the Home and Political departments in the state - in the assembly on Tuesday. Under this bill, polygamy was made an offence with up to seven years of imprisonment for first offence. However, this bill will not apply in the Sixth Schedule areas and to the members of any scheduled tribe (ST).

According to the provisions of the bill, polygamy is an act of marrying or being married to another person "when either of the parties already has a subsisting marriage or a living spouse from whom he/ she is not legally divorced, or their marriage is not legally annulled or declared void".

What is the punishment defined as per the bill against polygamy?

A person going for polygamy will get seven years of imprisonment and fine, the bill says. However, if a person commits a subsequent marriage while hiding an existing one will face 10 years of imprisonment and fine. It also proposed that a repeat offender will be handed down double the prescribed punishment for every subsequent offence.

"Any person who knowingly solemnises a marriage in violation of the proposed law may be punished with up to two years of imprisonment or a fine up to Rs 1.50 lakh," the bill proposed.

