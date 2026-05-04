Haflong Election Results 2026 Live: BJP's Rupali Langthasa battles sitting MLA and party rebel Nandita Gorlosa

Guwahati:

With the counting of votes just around the corner, all eyes are on the Haflong constituency. Following a high-decibel campaign that saw candidates traversing the rugged terrain of the Dima Hasao hills, the polling process wrapped up on April 9. As the only assembly seat in this autonomous district, Haflong isn't just another number on the board; it’s a major prestige point for whoever wants to claim authority over Assam’s hill politics.

The ground sentiment this year was reflected in a massive voter turnout of 82.48. The race has been particularly fascinating to watch with BJP fielding Rupali Langthasa in an effort to keep their streak alive, while the Congress placed their bets on Nandita Gorlosa, the very person who won this seat for the BJP in 2021 before a high-profile crossover. Throw in a vigorous campaign by the NPP’s Daniel Langthasa, and you have a genuine three-way scrap for the heart of the hills.

What happened in 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections?

Historically, Haflong has leaned toward whoever can best navigate the complex tribal dynamics and development needs of the region. In 2021, the margin was a comfortable 18,598 votes in favour of the BJP. That was a significant jump from 2016, when the victory margin was closer to 8,000.

In the 2016 Assembly Elections, Bir Bhadra Hagjer from BJP won the seat and was polled 52,037 votes with a vote share of 50.77%. INC candidate Nirmal Langthasa got 43,731 votes (42.67 %) and was the runner-up.