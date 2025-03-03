Ex-Assam CM's daughter assaults driver | Here's what she said after video goes viral The viral video shows the daughter of former CM Prafulla Mahanta hitting the driver in the MLA hostel area in Dispur. She said that the driver used to hurl abuses and comment on her in a drunk condition.

A purported video clip went viral on social media on Monday, showing the daughter of a former Assam chief minister assaulting a driver. The woman has alleged that the driver used to verbally abuse her under the influence of liquor.

The viral video clip shows a man kneeling down, with the daughter of former CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, hurling abuses at him and also hitting him with a slipper. As per the information, the video was filmed inside the campus of the high-security MLA Hostel in the capital Dispur region, with other personnel watching the incident.

As the video went viral on social media, Kashyap claimed that the man was a driver who had been working for their family for a long time. "But he is always drunk and passes comments on me. Everyone knows about it. We tried to make him understand and told him not to do so. But it crossed all limits when he started pounding on my door at our house today,” she said.

Upon being asked why she had not gone to the police with a complaint, Kashyap evaded a direct reply and maintained that on most occasions, aspersion is cast on the woman in such cases. She also refused to specify with whom the driver was engaged, as she raised a question about women's safety in public places.

Meanwhile, it was still not clear whether the driver was a government employee or personally engaged by the family. Former president of Asom Gana Parishad, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta is not a legislator but has been allowed to stay in the MLA hostel with his family. He was the chief minister of Assam twice - from 1985 to 1990 and again between 1996 and 2001.

With PTI Inputs