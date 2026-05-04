Dispur Election Results 2026 Live: Counting begins; can BJP retain this seat?

Dispur:

Can Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retain the Dispur assembly election seat? This time, BJP's Pradyut Bordoloi and Congress's Mira Borthakur Goswami are the main contestants. The voting in Assam's Dispur held on April 9 and the voter turnout was 75.04 per cent. The counting of votes has been started.

Dispur Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

BJP's Pradyut Bordoloi and Congress's Mira Borthakur Goswami are the main candidates in the Dispur constituency of Assam. The BJP is in an alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) in Assam, while the Congress has a pact with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), the Raijor Dal (RD), and Left parties.

Dispur Assembly Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,06,558 voters in the Dispur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,52,654 were male and 1,52,410 were female voters. None voters belonged to the third gender. 1,494 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dispur in 2021 was 478 (463 men and 15 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Dispur constituency was 2,79,178. Out of this, 1,41,679 voters were male, 1,36,984 were female and none belonged to a third gender. There were 515 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dispur in 2016 was 297 (209 men and 88 women).

Dispur Assembly 2021 winners

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Atul Bora won the Dispur seat with a margin of 1,21,657 votes (40.44%). He polled 1,96,043 votes with a vote share of 64%. He defeated Congress candidate Manjit Mahanta, who got 74,386 votes (24.28%). ASMJTYP candidate Prince Faizul Haque stood third with 15,636 votes (5.1%).