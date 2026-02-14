Dispur Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Dispur:

The Dispur Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 33 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state.

The Dispur Assembly constituency comes under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Atul Bora of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Manjit Mahanta of the Congress with a margin of 1,21,657 votes.

Dispur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,06,558 voters in the Dispur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,52,654 were male and 1,52,410 were female voters. None voters belonged to the third gender. 1,494 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dispur in 2021 was 478 (463 men and 15 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Dispur constituency was 2,79,178. Out of this, 1,41,679 voters were male, 1,36,984 were female and none belonged to a third gender. There were 515 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Dispur in 2016 was 297 (209 men and 88 women).

Dispur Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Dispur Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Samaguri will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Dispur Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

Dispur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Atul Bora won the Dispur seat with a margin of 1,21,657 votes (40.44%). He polled 1,96,043 votes with a vote share of 64%. He defeated Congress candidate Manjit Mahanta, who got 74,386 votes (24.28%). ASMJTYP candidate Prince Faizul Haque stood third with 15,636 votes (5.1%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Atul Bora won the Dispur seat with a margin of 1,30,197 votes (46.69%). He polled 1,98,378 votes with a vote share of 71.14%. Congress candidate Akon Bora got 68,181 votes (24.45%) and was the runner-up. NOTA stood third with 2.600 votes (0.93%).

Dispur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Atul Bora (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2016: Atul Bora (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2011: Akon Bora (Congress)

2006: Akon Bora (Congress)

2001: Robin Bordoloi (Congress)

1996: Atul Bora (AGP)

1991: Atul Bora (AGP)

1985: Atul Bora (Independent)

1983: Tarini Mohan Barua (Congress)

1978: Tarini Mohan Barua (JNP)

Dispur Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Dispur Assembly constituency was 3,00,536 or 74.39 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 2,78,869 or 78.06 per cent.