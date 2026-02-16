Diphu Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Diphu:

The Diphu Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 110 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The Diphu constituency comes under the Diphu Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2021, Bidya Sing Engleng of the BJP won the seat by defeating Sum Ronghang of Congress with a margin of 40,528 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Amarsing Tisso won from the Diphu Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,47,603 votes by defeating Independent candidate JI Kathar.

Diphu Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,52,462 voters in the Diphu constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 75,415 were male and 75,553 were female voters. None of the voters belonged to the third gender. 1,311 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Diphu in 2021 was 304.

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Diphu constituency was 1,72,099. Out of this, 87,889 voters were male, 84,210 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 685 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Diphu in 2016 was 301 (237 men and 64 women).

Diphu Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Diphu​ Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Diphu will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Diphu​ Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Diphu​ Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Bidya Sing Engleng won the Diphu​ seat with a margin of 40,528 votes (26.99%). He was polled 77,032 votes with a vote share of 50.58%. He defeated Congress candidate Sum Ronghang, who got 36,504 votes (23.97%). Independent candidate Jones Ingti Kathar stood third with 23,356 votes (15.34%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Sum Ronghang won the Diphu​ seat with a margin of 28,236 votes (20.42%). He received 64,421 votes with a vote share of 46.59%. Congress candidate Bidya Sing Engleng got 36,185 votes (26.17%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Dr Jayanta Rongpi stood third with 31,647 votes (22.89%).

Diphu​ Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Bidya Sing Engleng (BJP)

2016: Sum Ronghang (BJP)

2011: Bidya Sing Engleng (INC)

2006: Bidya Sing Engleng (INC)

2001: Bidya Sing Engleng (INC)

1996: Hemsing Tisso (ASDC)

1991: Dipendra Rongpi (ADC)

1985: Sam Singh Hanse (IND)

1983: Kaizasong (IND)

1978: Gandhi Ram Timung (JNP)

Diphu​ Voter Turnout