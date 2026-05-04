Bokakhat Election Result 2026 Live: Counting begins; Can AGP's Atul Bora retain his seat?

Guwahati:

The Assam's Bokakhat assembly election result 2026 will be announced today, May 4, the counting of votes has been started. Bokakhat assembly went to vote on April 9, the voter turnout was 82.11 per cent.

Key candidates

Asom Gana Parishad's (AGP) Atul Bora and Raijor Dal's (RD) Hari Prasad Saikia are the main candidates in the Bokakhat constituency of Assam. The AGP is an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) in Assam, while the Raijor Dal has a pact with the Congress, the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), and Left parties.

What happened in Bokahat assembly election in past years?

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, AGP candidate Atul Bora won the Bokakhat seat with a margin of 45,181 votes (38.46%). He polled 72,930 votes with a vote share of 60.56%. He defeated Independent candidate Pranab Doley, who got 27,749 votes (23.04%). Independent candidate Jiten Gogoi stood third with 5,550 votes (4.61%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, AGP candidate Atul Bora won the Bokakhat seat with a margin of 40,193 votes (38.11%). He polled 62,962 votes with a vote share of 59.71%. Congress candidate Arun Phukan got 22,769 votes (36.81%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Anima Gogoi stood third with 11,872 votes (11.26%).