Binnakandi Election Results 2026 Live: AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal fights NDA, AJP in fight for prestige

Guwahati:

As the countdown to the results begins, the spotlight in central Assam is firmly on Binnakandi. While many seats carry old rivalries, Binnakandi is a brand-new frontier, carved out during the 2023 delimitation process. With the polling booths closing on April 9, the atmosphere in Hojai is thick with a mix of curiosity and high-stakes tension. After all, the people here are about to elect their first-ever representative for this specific seat.

The voter turnout was a staggering 87.75%, a clear sign that the local electorate knows exactly how much is on the line. The battle for Binnakandi has turned into a clash of titans, as the AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has stepped into the ring personally to reclaim his family’s traditional influence in the region.

He’s up against Shahab Uddin Majumdar of the AGP, who is backed by the full weight of the NDA alliance and Rejaul Karim Chowdhury of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), who is banking on his deep roots as the son of former Jamunamukh MLA Late Khalilur Rahman Chowdhury.

Since Binnakandi didn't exist as a seat in the last election, there’s no direct "incumbent" to beat. However, looking at the areas from which it was formed, primarily the old Jamunamukh segment, the history is one of total dominance by the Ajmal family.