Beef will not be served in any restaurant or hotel in THIS Indian state: Details

Beef ban in Assam: The Assam government has decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels and public places, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday (December 4).

A decision was made during a state cabinet meeting to amend the current law on beef consumption, with the aim of incorporating new provisions.

Beef will not be served in any restaurant or hotel in Assam

"In Assam, we have decided that beef will not be served in any restaurant or hotel and also it will not be served in any public function or public place, so from today we have completely decided to stop the consumption of beef in hotels, restaurants and public places. Earlier our decision was to stop eating beef near temples but now we have expanded it to the entire state that you will not be able to eat it in any community place, public place, hotel or restaurant," CM Sarma said.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Act of 2021 already prohibits the slaughter and sale of cattle for beef in areas primarily inhabited by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. Additionally, it restricts such activities within a five-kilometre radius of temples or satras (Vaishnavite monasteries).

