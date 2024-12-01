CM Himanta Biswa Sarma open to beef ban in Assam if Congress leader requests

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his readiness to impose a complete ban on beef in the state, contingent on a formal request from Assam Congress president Bupen Kumar Borah. Sarma’s statement comes in response to recent comments made by Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, who had criticised the practice of offering beef to win votes in the Samaguri by-election.

Sarma, while addressing reporters in Guwahati on Saturday, November 30, 2024, reacted to allegations that the BJP had distributed beef to secure votes in the Muslim-majority constituency of Samaguri, which had been under Congress control for 25 years. The BJP’s candidate, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, defeated Congress’s Tanzil, the son of MP Rakibul Hussain, by a margin of 24,501 votes in the bypoll.

“Samaguri had been a Congress stronghold for 25 years. The loss of such a constituency by 27,000 votes is a huge embarrassment for Congress,” Sarma remarked. He further emphasised that the loss of Samaguri was a more significant defeat for Congress than the BJP's victory.

Rakibul Hussain’s comments spark debate

In a statement that has now stirred political controversy, Rakibul Hussain, who had been the MLA from Samaguri for five consecutive terms before becoming a Member of Parliament, remarked that consuming beef to win elections was wrong. The Congress MP was referring to the practice of offering beef to voters during election campaigns.

Sarma, responding to Hussain’s comments, said, “I want to know if Congress was indeed winning Samaguri by offering beef to voters. If that is the case, then I would urge Congress to take a firm stance on the issue, as Rakibul Hussain himself said that eating beef is wrong.”

The Assam Chief Minister, known for his strong stance on cultural and religious issues, said that he would be willing to implement a beef ban in the state if the Congress leadership agreed to it in writing. “I want to tell Rakibul Hussain that if he believes eating beef is wrong, then he should write to me asking to ban it in Assam. If we receive such a request, I will ensure that beef is completely banned in the state in the next assembly session.”

Request to Congress president Bhupen Borah

Sarma added that he would also be reaching out to Bhupen Kumar Borah, the state Congress president, to inquire whether he, too, supports a ban on beef. "I will write to Bhupen Borah and ask if he agrees with Rakibul Hussain’s stance on beef. If that is the case, I will implement the ban immediately, and all problems related to this issue will be solved," he stated.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Act of 2021 already prohibits the slaughter and sale of cattle for beef in areas predominantly inhabited by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs, as well as within a five-kilometre radius of temples or satras (Vaishnavite monasteries). However, the consumption of beef remains legal in other areas of the state.

The Chief Minister concluded by expressing his satisfaction that at least one Congress leader had taken a step towards addressing the issue, but he urged further action from Borah and the party leadership. “I am glad Rakibul Hussain has made this statement; now it is time for Bhupen Borah to take the next step,” he said.