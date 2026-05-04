Barhampur Election Result 2026 Live: Counting begins; Asom Gana Parishad vs BJP - Who is winning?

Guwahati:

The Assam's Barhampur went to poll on April 9, the voter turnout was 84.03 per cent. The Barhampur assembly election result 2026 will be announced today, May 4, the counting of votes has been started.

The saffron party has reposed its faith in Jitu Goswami for the 2026 elections, who has expressed confidence of retaining this seat once again. On the other hand, the Congress-AJP alliance is looking to end the BJP rule here. For this, the AJP has fielded Rajen Gohain.

This constituency is expected to witness a triangular contest, with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) fielding Mazibur Rahman. This has made the contest in interesting in Barhampur.

What happened in 2021 Assam elections?

In the 2021 Assam elections, this seat was won by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jitu Goswami, who narrowly defeated Congress candidate Suresh Bora by around 800 votes. Goswami had received 70,111 or 48.70 per cent votes, while Bora polled 69,360 or 48.18 per cent votes. Assam Jatiya Parishad's Dipika Saikia Keot was a distant third, with 1,922 or 1.34 per cent votes.