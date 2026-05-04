Barchalla Election Results 2026 Live: BJP looks to defend seat; Congress, UPPL up for tough test

Guwahati:

The counting of votes for the Barchalla Assembly constituency begins today, May 4, following the conclusion of the 2026 Assam Assembly Elections. Located in the Sonitpur district, this seat has emerged as a focal point in the battle for Upper Assam, with polling having taken place in a single phase on April 9. The constituency saw an impressive voter turnout of 83%, reflecting the high stakes for the key contenders involved.

In a significant shift from previous years, the BJP has fielded Ritu Baran Sarmah to defend the seat, while the Congress has countered with a heavyweight in former state president and MP Ripun Bora. The contest is further intensified by the presence of Baburam Basumatary from the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), making it a crucial test for both the ruling NEDA alliance and the Asom Sonmilito Morcha.

What happened in the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections?

Historically, Barchalla has leaned toward the BJP in recent cycles. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Ganesh Kumar Limbu from BJP won the seat with a margin of 17,782 votes. Ganesh Kumar Limbu was polled 70,569 votes with a vote share of 51.50 % and defeated Ram Prasad Sharma from INC, who got 52,787 votes (38.52 %).

In the 2016 Assembly Elections, Ganesh Kumar Limbu from BJP won the seat and was polled 53,912 votes with a vote share of 45.00%. INC candidate Tanka Bahadur Rai got 30,230 votes (25.23 %) and was the runner-up. Ganesh Kumar Limbu defeated Tanka Bahadur Rai by a margin of 23,682 votes.