Assam village women can turn men into goats: Action against finfluencer over 'black magic' misinformation

Follow us on Image Source : X Abhishek Kar

The Assam government has directed the state police to take "appropriate action" against financial influencer Abhishek Kar for allegedly spreading misinformation about the state in a viral podcast. Kar’s remarks, made during a podcast on YouTube, were flagged by the Assam Chief Minister's Office, leading to legal scrutiny.

Kar, who has a substantial online following with over 1.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, was discussing the mystical practices of Assam’s Mayong village. During the podcast, he made sensational claims, stating that women in Mayong possess the ability to transform men into goats or other animals and then turn them back into humans at night to engage in physical relations. He further suggested that people could "Google" the information to verify his claims.

Mayong, located in the Morigaon district, has long been associated with mystical traditions and folk medicine. However, its reputation for "magic" is tied more to its historical practices of traditional medicine and healing rather than the sensational ideas Kar suggested.

The remarks quickly went viral on social media, prompting widespread outrage. The Chief Minister's Office posted on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting that Kar’s comments were "unacceptable" and could lead to "appropriate action." The Assam Police, led by DGP GP Singh, confirmed that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) would investigate the matter and take lawful action against Kar for spreading misinformation about Assam’s history and traditions.

The incident underscores the growing concerns around misinformation on social media platforms, especially from influencers with a significant reach. As the situation unfolds, Kar’s controversial claims continue to generate heated discussions online, with many calling for social media personalities' accountability.