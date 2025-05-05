Assam University students accuse assistant professor of sexual harassment, demand action Students at Assam University have accused Assistant Professor Ajit Kumar Jena of sexual harassment, misconduct, and abuse of authority, prompting protests and demands for a transparent investigation

Guwahati:

Assam University is at the centre of a growing controversy after multiple students from the Department of Social Work formally accused an Assistant Professor of sexual harassment, misconduct, and abuse of authority.

The complaint, lodged at the Assam University Police Outpost on May 4, identifies the accused as Assistant Professor Ajit Kumar Jena. Students allege that Jena has repeatedly engaged in inappropriate and threatening behaviour, including making sexually explicit remarks, manipulating academic outcomes, and intimidating students who resisted his demands.

According to the contents of the First Information Report (FIR), Jena allegedly used his position to harass students during lectures, departmental meetings, and private interactions. The complaint claims he made derogatory comments targeting female students, pressured them into private meetings at restaurants or isolated locations, and threatened academic retaliation for non-compliance.

In a collective statement, the complainants stated that the professor's conduct had led to severe mental and emotional distress. They also accused him of character assassination, claiming he spread defamatory comments about both students and fellow faculty members. Furthermore, he allegedly attempted to coerce students into making false statements in his favour to protect himself from disciplinary action.

Key charges in the complaint include:

Sexual harassment and vulgar comments toward students

Threats of academic punishment, including detention and grade tampering

Coercive behaviour and manipulation for personal gain

Defamation of students and colleagues

Abuse of authority resulting in psychological harm

The students have expressed their willingness to provide evidence supporting their allegations, which includes call logs, mobile recordings, screenshots of conversations, and testimonies from witnesses.

Following the filing of the complaint, several students staged a protest outside the university police station, demanding swift action. Holding placards and chanting slogans, they called on the university administration and law enforcement to take firm steps against the accused.

The Officer-in-Charge of the Assam University Police Outpost confirmed receipt of the complaint and said the matter is under review. Meanwhile, university officials have not released an official statement, though internal sources suggest that a preliminary inquiry may be underway.

As the allegations gain attention, calls for a transparent and impartial investigation are growing, with students and rights activists urging the institution to uphold its responsibility to ensure a safe and respectful academic environment.

