Assam STF arrests 21 terrorists, including ISIS India chief, in major counter-terrorism operation

Follow us on Image Source : X Assam Special DGP Harmeet Singh and Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta

The Assam Special Task Force (STF) has emerged as a powerful force in safeguarding the state from various criminal and extremist threats. In a recent briefing, Special DGP Harmeet Singh and Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta highlighted the STF's significant role in combating terrorism, drug trafficking, illegal infiltration, and organised crime from March 2023 to December 2024.

The STF has made considerable strides against extremism. The recent arrests included a total of 21 individuals for their direct or indirect connections with various extremist groups including jihadi elements, Maoists, and members affiliated to insurgent outfits like ULFA-I as well as different groups based in Manipur. It provides a testimony to the strong resolve of the STF to peace as well as national integrity.

In the fight against drug trafficking, the STF has achieved remarkable success. Between March 2023 and December 2024, the force seized over 59 kilograms of heroin, nearly 968,000 psychotropic tablets, 37,000 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup, and several other narcotics. In Guwahati alone, 152 operations resulted in 264 arrests, disrupting the drug trade significantly.

Also targeting illegal infiltration from Bangladesh is the STF. Within this worried period, 18 apprehended individuals, including 15 touts and two Bangladeshi nationals. This makes border security stronger and prevents illegal immigration. In arms control, the STF has intercepted illegal arms, such as a rifle, a pistol, and explosives intended for extremist activities. In addition, the unit's attack on counterfeit currency resulted in capturing counterfeit notes numbering more than 12,000 in conjunction with many printing machines.

The responsibilities are extended beyond the protection of wildlife, including the confiscation of rhino horns, ivory, and scales of pangolins. The agency has recovered cash, vehicles, and mobile phones from breaking syndicates operating in the area. The STF would then emerge as a powerful force under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the war against crime in Assam, resulting in a bettered ambience of safety within the state's people.