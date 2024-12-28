Assam police seize drugs worth Rs 3.5 crore in Nagaon, one arrested

Follow us on Image Source : X The operation, which took place on Friday night, was carried out by the Nagaon Police following a tip-off.

In a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, Assam Police have seized over 532 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.5 crore in the Nagaon district. The seizure was made after a vehicle was intercepted based on intelligence inputs from an apprehended individual. The driver of the car has been arrested in connection with the case.

The operation, which took place on Friday night, was carried out by the Nagaon Police following a tip-off. During a thorough search of the vehicle, law enforcement officers discovered the heroin, concealed in secret chambers within the car. The drugs, which have an estimated street value of Rs 3.5 crore, were carefully hidden, but police vigilance led to their successful recovery.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the efforts of the police in the crackdown. On X (formerly Twitter), he posted: "Based on input from an apprehended individual, @nagaonpolice intercepted a vehicle and recovered 532.46 grams of heroin upon thorough search. The seized drugs are worth Rs 3.5 crore and were hidden in secret chambers of the vehicle. Good job @assampolice."

The police have already initiated further investigations to uncover the broader network involved in the drug trafficking operation. The arrested individual is being questioned to determine the origin and intended destination of the heroin, as well as to identify any possible links to larger drug cartels.

This seizure comes just days after a similar operation in Karimganj district, where police arrested a drug peddler and seized 1.5 lakh YABA tablets worth Rs 45 crore. These consecutive successes highlight the state's continued crackdown on the drug trade.

Chief Minister Sarma has consistently emphasised the importance of a robust anti-narcotics strategy in Assam, underscoring the state's commitment to combating the growing drug menace. The recent arrests and seizures signal a strong push to curb the flow of illegal substances into the region.

The Assam Police’s efforts are part of a larger campaign to rid the state of illegal drug trade and bring those responsible to justice.

