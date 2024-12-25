Assam drug haul: Police seize 1.50 lakh YABA tablets worth Rs 45 crore in Sribhumi

Follow us on Image Source : @HIMANTABISWA Assam Police with seized drug and intercepted truck in Sribhumi

In a major breakthrough, the police recovered narcotics worth Rs 45 crore in Assam's Sribhumi. The police have also arrested one person. Sribhui Police initiated an anti-narcotics operation based on source-based information in the Hathikhira area.

During the operation, a truck was intercepted by 1.5 lakh YABA tablets weighing over 16 kg. The cost of the drug is anticipated to be around Rs 45 crore. The police also nabbed a person during the interception.

Himanta Biswa shares details

The development was shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Taking to X, he said, "Drugs worth ₹45cr recovered. In a source-backed anti-narcotics operation carried out by Sribhumi Police in Hathikhira area, a truck coming from a neighbouring State was intercepted leading to the recovery of 1.5 lakh YABA tablets weighing over 16kgs."

He further added, "Good job Assam Police! Let us continue to break the nexus of drugs in the State." For unversed, Yaba is a combination of stimulants, the most important being methamphetamine and caffeine. It has many aliases like the Thai name 'crazy medicine', 'madness drug' or 'Nazi speed'.

Rs 20 crore drug seized

The latest seizure comes two days after another drug haul worth Rs 20 crore. In the early hours of Sunday, the Special Task Force (STF) under the supervision of IGP Parthasarathi Mahanta launched a source-based operation at Silcoori Road leading to the seizure of 60,000 Yaba tablets and 125 grams of heroin from a person who was moving on a motorcycle.

The police estimated the street price of the drugs to be around Rs 20 crore. The person who was carrying the drugs was identified as Sahil Ahmed Laskar. Laskar was arrested while the police seized his bike.

