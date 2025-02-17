Assam Police files FIR against Pak national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh allegedly linked to Gaurav Gogoi's wife

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, Gaurav Gogoi and Elizabeth

Amid controversy surrounding alleged ISI links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, the Assam Police on Monday lodged an FIR against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh for his social media comments on India's internal affairs. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the development.

Sheikh, an advisor to the Pakistan Planning Commission and a former colleague of Colburn, has been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Charges against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh

Sarma stated that the FIR was filed against Sheikh as his comments on India's internal affairs and parliamentary matters were aimed at disrupting communal harmony and national interests.

"In pursuance of the Cabinet decision taken yesterday, Assam Police has lodged an FIR and the same had been registered as CID PS Case No 05/2025 U/S 48/152/61/197(1) BNS, 2023 RW Sec. 13(1) UA(P) Act against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and unknown others," the chief minister posted on X.

Section 48 addresses abetment committed outside India, while Section 152 deals with acts inciting secession, armed rebellion, and subversive activities. Section 197(1) relates to actions harming national integration, and Section 61 pertains to criminal conspiracy. Section 13(1) of the UAPA prescribes punishment for unlawful activities.

Assam government's stand

The Assam Cabinet had earlier decided not to register any case against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi or his British spouse, despite the BJP's allegations of her links with ISI. However, the Cabinet instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to file an FIR against Sheikh.

DGP Harmeet Singh stated, "On receiving Cabinet instructions, CID was asked to file a case, and today morning, a case has been registered under CID police station case no. 5/2025, under various sections of BNS 2023 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and unknown others."

An investigation has already commenced, with authorities noting that Sheikh's activities are prejudicial to national security.

Wider investigation underway

DGP Singh added that the investigation would also probe whether individuals within and outside India, including within Assam or elsewhere in the country, were involved in supporting Sheikh’s alleged activities.

The Assam government also plans to write to the Centre regarding Elizabeth Colburn's involvement in Lok Sabha election campaigns in the erstwhile Kaliabor constituency, which her husband, Gogoi, had won twice, despite her being a British citizen.

Sheikh's social media posts, which include detailed commentary on India's internal affairs and parliamentary matters, have raised concerns about his intentions to compromise India's national interests, according to officials.

Links between Sheikh and Elizabeth Colburn

The Assam Cabinet directed an extensive inquiry to ascertain whether Sheikh’s activities are part of a larger conspiracy and to identify any sympathizers or associates aiding his alleged anti-India agenda.

According to the Cabinet resolution, Sheikh has been in contact with Elizabeth Colburn. He has previously worked with the Pakistan government and founded LEAD Pakistan, a non-profit organization focused on climate change. Colburn was an integral part of LEAD Pakistan during her time in Islamabad.

Furthermore, both Sheikh and Colburn have been associated with the Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN), a global climate action group that operates in both India and Pakistan.

Gaurav Gogoi responds

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi dismissed the allegations, accusing the BJP of launching an extreme smear campaign against him and his family.

He announced plans to take legal action, stating that the truth would prevail. On Friday, Gogoi penned a letter in Assamese addressed to his wife and shared it on Facebook, reassuring her of their stand against the allegations.