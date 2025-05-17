Assam Police busts Pakistan-linked fake SIM racket in 'Operation GHOST SIM', seven arrested Following strategic coordination, joint teams were dispatched to Dhubri and Morigaon (Assam), Sangareddy (Telangana), and Bharatpur & Alwar (Rajasthan). On 16 May 2025, a coordinated operation led to the arrest of 7 individuals.

Guwahati:

In a sweeping crackdown on cybercrime and suspected anti-national activities, Assam Police has exposed and dismantled a sophisticated fake SIM card racket under the operation code-named 'Operation GHOST SIM.' The announcement came during a press briefing led by Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh and Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

The investigation revealed that the fraudulent SIM cards were being used to create WhatsApp accounts, with one-time passwords (OTPs) being routed to Pakistan. Though these accounts appeared domestic, they were being operated from foreign locations and were reportedly involved in activities threatening national security.

The operation was initiated based on critical intelligence provided by the Gajraj Military Intelligence Unit of the Indian Army, and subsequently developed into actionable leads by the Special Task Force (STF) and Special Branch of Assam Police. A formal case was registered on May 14, 2025, at the STF Police Station (Case No. 02/2025), invoking relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Information Technology Act.

On May 16, police teams executed simultaneous raids across five districts—Dhubri and Morigaon in Assam, two districts in Rajasthan (Bharatpur and Alwar), and Sangareddy in Telangana. The operation resulted in the arrest of seven individuals identified as:

Saddik (47) – Bharatpur, Rajasthan

Arif Khan (20) – Alwar, Rajasthan

Sajid (21) – Alwar, Rajasthan

Akeek (25) – Bharatpur; arrested at Guwahati Airport

Arsad Khan (34) – Bharatpur; arrested at New Delhi Airport

Mofijul Islam (19) – Dhubri, Assam; arrested in Telangana

Jakariya Ahmad (24) – Dhubri, Assam

In addition, 14 more individuals were detained from Dhubri district for questioning as the investigation continues.

During the raids, authorities seized 948 fake SIM cards and several electronic devices believed to have been used in cyber fraud and clandestine communication. These SIM cards were reportedly activated using forged documents and distributed across states to maintain anonymity and evade detection.

The Assam Police has issued a public advisory, warning citizens not to respond to unknown WhatsApp calls, which may originate from these spoofed accounts.

Officials emphasised that this operation highlights the increasing threat of SIM-based cyber espionage and fraud in India. The bust marks a significant success in Assam Police’s ongoing campaign to neutralize digital networks being misused for anti-national purposes.

More arrests and revelations are expected as the investigation expands to uncover the full extent of the network and its foreign connections.