Assam: Kaziranga National Park faces community fishing violations amid Magh Bihu celebrations

During the ongoing Magh Bihu festivities, a large group of people defied a fishing ban and engaged in illegal community fishing at Kalmukh Beel, located within the Kohora forest area of Assam's Kaziranga National Park. Despite the active presence of forest and police officials monitoring the area, the group carried out these activities, violating the Wildlife Protection Act and putting the fragile ecosystem of this UNESCO World Heritage Site at further risk.

The illegal fishing occurred within Kaziranga’s protected wetlands, home to the park’s rich biodiversity. Unfortunately, breaches of environmental laws are not uncommon during festivals, when traditional practices often conflict with conservation efforts. This incident has raised alarms about the growing disregard for wildlife protection regulations.

In response to these ongoing violations, the Assam Government issued a strict order on January 10 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), aimed at curbing illegal community fishing and unauthorised entry into Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve during the Magh Bihu celebrations. The directive, signed by Shivani Jerngal, Co-District Commissioner of Bokakhat, was prompted by concerns from the Divisional Forest Officer of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division.

The order addresses the rising number of incidents where large groups, citing traditional customs, enter Kaziranga’s wetlands, rivers, and beels for fishing activities. These actions not only harm the park’s delicate ecosystem but also violate the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which deems such offenses cognizable and non-bailable under Sections 27 and 29.

Apart from damaging the environment, these activities lead to traffic congestion on National Highway 715 and may cause law and order issues. Kaziranga, known for its population of one-horned rhinoceroses, tigers, and other species, holds immense ecological significance, and such violations threaten its protected status.

The order, effective immediately, bans unauthorized access to the park and community fishing in its waters. Exemptions are made for police, forest officials, and security staff. Violators will face legal action under Section 223 of the BNSS, 2023. The SDIPRO of Bokakhat will ensure that the order is disseminated widely through print and electronic media. Authorities urge the public to respect the park’s boundaries to protect its biodiversity.