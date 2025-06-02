Assam floods: Over 4 lakh people affected in 20 districts, 700 villages inundated | What we know so far Assam floods: An official statement from Cachar said all educational institutions in the district will remain closed for two days till Tuesday. As much as 3,524.38 hectares of crop land have been inundated and 696 animals washed away, the ASDMA bulletin said.

Guwahati:

The flood situation in Assam has worsened with nearly 4 lakh people being affected as the water level of the Kushiyara River and other rivers has risen. The flood waters submerged 758 villages under 54 revenue circles.

Assam floods: death toll rises to 10

The toll in floods and landslides in the state is now at 10. The bulletin from the state government said 3,64,046 people in 56 revenue circles and 764 villages of 20 districts are reeling under floods. Cachar is the worst-hit with 1,03,790 affected people, followed by Sribhumi with 83,621 and Nagaon with 62,700.

Schools closed till Tuesday

An official statement from Cachar said all educational institutions in the district will remain closed for two days till Tuesday. As much as 3,524.38 hectares of crop land has been inundated and 696 animals washed away, the ASDMA bulletin said.

A total of 52 relief camps are sheltering 10,272 inmates, while another 103 relief distribution centres are functional. 'Urban floods' have been reported from four districts, affecting over 41,000 people, while four districts also remained affected by landslides.

Flood-affected people take shelter in relief camps

Many flood-affected people have taken shelter in relief camps set up by the district administration. Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, District Commissioner of Sribhumi district, told ANI that more than 300 revenue villages of the district were affected by this deluge.

"Around 40,000 people have been affected, and the relief distribution process has been going on since yesterday. In relief camps, we provide hot cooked food items among the affected people. We are also providing baby food. We have organised medical camps," the District Commissioner said.

"Minor breach incidents took place in four locations. The water level of Kushiyara, Singla, Barak and Longai flows above the danger level mark following heavy rainfall. In the last 24 hours, rainfall has decreased, and the water level of two rivers is falling," the District Commissioner of Sribhumi district said.

3.64 lakh people in 20 district affected

According to the flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 3.64 lakh people in 20 districts of the state were affected by the current deluge.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also warned of rising river levels, telling people to be careful, especially on river banks.