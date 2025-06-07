Assam floods: Death toll reaches 23, relief efforts intensify amid receding waters The flood situation in Assam has slightly improved with receding waters, but the death toll has risen to 23, and over 40,000 people remain displaced amid ongoing relief efforts.

Guwahati:

The flood situation in Assam has marginally improved, though the death toll from the deluge and associated landslides has now reached 23, with two new fatalities reported. As the Brahmaputra and other major rivers continue to recede, the affected population has decreased, but the state still faces significant challenges, especially in flood-affected districts.

Current situation in Assam

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 3.37 lakh people across 12 districts remain impacted by the floods, with 41 circles and 999 villages still submerged. While the water levels of major rivers like the Brahmaputra are trending downward, several areas continue to experience high water levels, causing ongoing disruption.

The worst-affected region is Sribhumi, where nearly 1.93 lakh people are dealing with the flooding. Other severely impacted districts include Hailakandi (73,724 affected) and Cachar (56,398 affected).

The floodwaters have also inundated large agricultural areas, with more than 12,659 hectares of cropland remaining submerged. Additionally, the impact of the floodwaters has been widespread, with two districts still grappling with "urban floods" affecting around 284 people.

Casualties and displacements

The death toll has risen due to two additional fatalities, one from the floods and another from a landslide in the Kamrup Metropolitan district. The ongoing crisis has displaced over 36,000 people, who are currently taking refuge in 133 relief camps, while 68 relief distribution centres have been set up in the affected areas to provide food and essential supplies.

Despite some areas improving, the situation remains critical, with over 40,000 displaced people still in need of shelter and assistance. The number of displaced people has been higher in some districts, especially those impacted by floods and landslides.

Impact on Kaziranga and wildlife

The floods have had a devastating impact on Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its population of one-horned rhinoceroses. Floodwaters have inundated large portions of the park, forcing wildlife to seek refuge in higher ground. Forest authorities are working closely to monitor the situation and minimize the damage to wildlife.

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, home to many animals, has also been severely affected, with 70% of the sanctuary submerged. In total, 296,765 animals are reported to be affected by the floodwaters.

Govt response and relief efforts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Barak Valley earlier this week to assess the situation and reassure the residents of timely relief. The Chief Minister has promised rehabilitation grants to those affected, with a focus on restoring damaged infrastructure such as roads before the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

The state government has ramped up efforts to provide relief, and the military has been called in to assist with rescue operations. While the immediate flood threat may have receded in some areas, the situation remains tense, especially with the continuing risk of further landslides and potential flooding due to rising water levels.

A glimmer of hope amid the crisis

Though the flood situation remains severe, the marginal improvement in water levels brings a glimmer of hope. The reduction in rainfall and the receding rivers indicate that the worst may be over, but authorities continue to remain vigilant as the floodwaters continue to impact life in the affected areas.

In the wake of this disaster, the people of Assam have shown remarkable resilience, and the government, along with national agencies, continues to provide relief and support to those in need.