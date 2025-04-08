How Assam became India's 3rd fastest-growing state with 7.94% GDP growth: CM Sarma reveals Assam has become India's third fastest-growing state with a 7.94% GDP growth rate, driven by pro-investor policies and significant investments in infrastructure, institutions, and individuals, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam has emerged as the third fastest-growing state in India, achieving an impressive 7.94% GDP growth rate at constant prices, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The announcement highlights the state’s remarkable economic transformation, driven by pro-investor policies and sustained investments in infrastructure, institutions, and individuals.

In a tweet, CM Sarma expressed pride in the state’s progress, saying, "Assam is now India’s 3rd fastest-growing state, with a GDP growth rate of 7.94% at constant prices. Our pro-investor policies and sustained investments in infrastructure, institutions, and individuals are driving this growth. A few years ago, this was unthinkable."

The state’s rapid growth has been evident in the recent years, as Assam has consistently registered impressive growth figures. During his address to the Assam Legislative Assembly earlier this month, Sarma revealed that Assam has been posting growth rates of 14-15%, well above the national average of 9-10%. He emphasized, “Assam is now among the top five fastest-growing states in the country.”

Government data further underscores Assam’s strong economic trajectory. The state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has consistently outpaced the national growth rates in recent years:

2021-22: 21%

2022-23: 17%

2023-24: 19%

2024-25 (projected): 13%

The Chief Minister also pointed to the success of the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, which further demonstrated the state’s growing economic stature. Additionally, Assam's capital expenditure has surged from ₹2,951 crore in 2015-16 to a projected ₹24,964 crore in 2024-25, showcasing a massive expansion in developmental spending. "This positions Assam as one of the top states in capital investment," Sarma added.

Highlighting the state’s financial strength, Sarma noted that Assam’s debt-to-GDP ratio stands at a healthy 25%, and 17 profitable public sector undertakings (PSUs) contribute a collective net wealth of ₹40,000 crore. Moreover, the state holds ₹58,000 crore worth of assets that can be liquidated if necessary.

Earlier in the week, CM Sarma also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for empowering the northeastern states, saying that the region would be among the most developed in India in the next 20 years. He credited the expansion of roads, highways, and railway networks in the Northeast to the Prime Minister’s initiatives, calling this a "golden era" for the region.

Sarma further highlighted how these infrastructure improvements have transformed the Northeast from an economically backward region to a thriving gateway to Southeast Asia, unlocking its vast potential. He also mentioned that Arunachal Pradesh is on track to become a leading hydrocarbon state and a major tourism hub.

Assam’s economic growth reflects the success of these efforts, positioning the state as a key player in India’s development.