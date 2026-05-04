Assam Election result: What happened in key seats such as in Dhubri, Goalpara East and Barpeta?

New Delhi:

Counting of votes for all 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 is underway following polling held on April 9. The 2026 Assam Assembly election is expected to be a key contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led in the state by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the opposition, primarily the Congress-led alliance under Gaurav Gogoi. The BJP will seek another term on the back of its governance record, welfare schemes, and infrastructure push, while the opposition is likely to focus on unemployment, inflation, and regional identity issues. The role of regional parties and alliance dynamics could prove decisive. With Assam’s diverse electorate and sensitive socio-political landscape, voter turnout and local issues will heavily influence the outcome.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), carrying the electoral fate of 722 candidates across 126 assembly constituencies, will be opened at 40 counting centres spread over 35 districts. Security has been tightened with 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), each comprising around 100 personnel, deployed to secure counting centres and strongrooms where the EVMs are stored. In addition, two CAPF companies are on static duty, while 93 companies of state armed police have been deployed across districts, officials said.

Polling was held on April 9, recording a voter turnout of 85.96 per cent. Among the 722 candidates, the Congress has fielded the highest number at 99, followed by the BJP with 90, AIUDF with 30, NDA allies Asom Gana Parishad (26) and Bodo Peoples’ Front (11). In the opposition alliance, Raijor Dal contested 13 seats, Assam Jatiya Parishad 10, CPI(M) three, and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference two seats.

Key constituencies such as Dhubri, Goalpara East, Barpeta, Nalbari, Udalguri, Mangaldai and Biswanath can well go on to decide the fortune of the state.

Here are the trends at these seven seats:

Constituency Leading/Winning candidate Party Margin of Vote Dhubri Baby Begum INC Goalpara East Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam INC Barpeta Dipak Kumar Das AGP Nalbari Jayanta Malla Baruah BJP Udalguri Rihon Daimary BPF Mangaldai Nilima Devi BJP Biswanath Pallab Lochan Das BJP

What did the exit polls say for Assam election?

Exit polls for the Assam assembly elections predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party would retain power in the state. As per Today Chanakya's forecast, the BJP would get 102 seats and the Congress 23, with a margin of error of nine seats. The Assam assembly has 126 seats with the magic mark being 64.

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