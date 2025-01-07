Assam coal mine tragedy: Three dead as floods trap miners, rescuers race against time

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rescue operation underway for labourers trapped inside a coal mine, in Dima Hasao district, Assam

In a tragic incident in Assam's Dima Hasao district, at least three miners have been confirmed dead after being trapped in a flooded coal mine. The disaster occurred on Monday, when a sudden flood inundated the rat-hole coal mine in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, a region known for its extensive mining activities. Six other workers remain trapped, and rescue operations are ongoing with the involvement of multiple agencies, including the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The miners, aged between 26 and 57, were working in the mine when water flooded the area, possibly due to damage caused to an underground water source during excavation. The bodies of the three deceased workers have been seen from the surface, but recovery efforts have been challenging due to the depth of the mine, which is 300 feet below ground. Initial reports suggest that helmets and slippers were floating on the water’s surface, raising fears for the safety of those still trapped.

The mine is located in the hilly, remote region of Umrangso, where rescue operations are complicated by difficult terrain and the hazardous nature of the flooded mine. Despite the challenging conditions, rescue teams, including NDRF and Army deep divers, have been working tirelessly to reach the trapped miners. Navy divers have also been put on standby to assist with the rescue efforts.

As of now, 17 miners have been rescued, but no communication has been possible with the remaining workers. The trapped miners include individuals from Assam, West Bengal, and Nepal, with names such as Ganga Bahadur Shreth from Nepal’s Udaypur district, Krishna Pada Sarkar from West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, and several others from Assam, including Hussain Ali, Jakir Hussain, and Mustafa Sheikh.

Rescue teams began their efforts around 9 AM today, nearly 24 hours after the incident occurred. The initial assessment of the situation was carried out by the first team of NDRF and Army personnel who entered the mine around 8:45 AM. According to local reports, the anxious family members and co-workers of the trapped miners have been waiting desperately for news of their loved ones, praying for their safe return.

The region has witnessed numerous similar mining accidents over the years, with the dangerous practice of "rat-hole mining" often leading to such disasters. The practice, which involves workers descending into narrow tunnels to extract coal, poses significant risks, particularly when flooding or other mishaps occur.

The authorities are continuing their efforts to rescue the remaining trapped workers, with hopes that the ongoing rescue operation will bring a successful conclusion to this heartbreaking ordeal.